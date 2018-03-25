Obama: North Korea's isolation means less leverage in talks

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks, at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan. Former President Obama says negotiations with North Korea on its nuclear weapons program are difficult, partly because the country's isolation minimizes possible leverage, such as trade and travel sanctions against Pyongyang. Obama told a packed hall in Tokyo Sunday, March 25, 2018, that the effort to get North Korea to give up nuclear weapons remains difficult, but countries working together to combine pressure on North Korea is better than nations working alone. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo