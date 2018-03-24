This man received $50,000 to open a business in Hardeeville

On March 12 Robert Barnes opened a Two Men and A Truck location in Hardeeville — thanks to a $50,000 scholarship he won to open the business.
The scholarship is awarded to one individual by the moving company annually. Barnes, a South Carolina native, won the start-up funds last fall after completing a scholarship program
"It is life changing," Barnes said Saturday. "I am moving forward to the next chapter of my life and they are helping me do that."
Barnes started working with the company in June 2013 as an operations manager at the Greenville location. Before that, he served with the United States National Guard for four years full-time.
Last year, Barnes decided to enter a training program through the company. The program taught him sales operation, finance and marketing. At the end of the program each participant pitched a business plan and one person was awarded the $50,000 scholarship.
Mary Ellen Sheets, founder of Two Men and a Truck, said Barnes has studied and worked "endlessly" for the past year at the Greenville location after receiving the award.
"It was such a thrill to walk around the corner of his office in Greenville with a big cardboard check for $50,000 for his new franchise investment," Sheets said. "The look on his face was worth more than $50,000. It was priceless."
Two Men and a Truck is the largest franchised moving company in North America, according to its website. Currently there are more than 390 locations in 43 states.
Barnes said he picked Beaufort County because he wanted to stay in South Carolina close to family.
"I was born and raised in South Carolina," Barnes said. "It is a way to give back."
The Bluffton business will be able to provide local and long distance moves.
It is located at 271 Hardeeville Industrial Park Road.
