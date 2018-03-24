Will GOP accomplishments in Congress be enough for voters?

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. With passage of an enormous budget bill, Congress has all but wrapped up its legislating for the year _ in March. Now lawmakers have to run on what they’ve got: a tax cut bill, big spending increases and no fixes to immigration. J. David Ake, File AP Photo