The Latest: Federal arts funding spared in budget bill

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Hilton Head's Starbucks burned down. Here's what its replacement might look like Pause Construction begins at Margaritaville Hilton Head Cleanup underway after fire at popular Hilton Head restaurant Here's how a dog's life just got a little better at this Bluffton restaurant See why locals are fighting to rebuild an iconic Beaufort County seafood destination Here's how Bluffton teen became one of the first to win a year of free wings Sneek peek: Hilton Head's fancy new liquor store -- where you can eat and drink, too 'Hi ho, there's no joe': Hilton Head coffee lovers chant to get their Starbucks back Check out the inside of this $5.6 million dollar home in Charleston, it's for sale Here's where those new German stores might be located in Beaufort County — and what they'll sell Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After threatening to veto it, President Trump revealed that he would sign the omnibus bill passed by Congress late Thursday, noting that he was "unhappy" about "a lot of things" in the bill but that he'd approve it for "national security" reasons. White House

After threatening to veto it, President Trump revealed that he would sign the omnibus bill passed by Congress late Thursday, noting that he was "unhappy" about "a lot of things" in the bill but that he'd approve it for "national security" reasons. White House