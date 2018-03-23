Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade

Female soldiers of the Pakistan Army chant 'Long Live Pakistan' during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018. Pakistanis celebrated their National Day with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware. Troops, including female soldiers, marched past a stand with political and military leaders. Anjum Naveed AP Photo