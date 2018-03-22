Dominion plans to charge SCE&G customers $3.8 billion for failed nuclear project

SCE&G customers will pay another $3.8 billion for the failed V.C. Summer project if their troubled utility's parent, SCANA, is sold to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, according to documents the utilities recently submitted to state regulators.
About $1.8 billion of that money would come from SCE&G’s 700,000 residential customers. That means those households would pay $2,600 in total, on average, in higher power bills over the next two decades. The remaining $2 billion would be paid by businesses that rely on the Cayce-based utility for power.
Dominion's plan to continue charging SCE&G customers for the project is not new. But until Tuesday, it was unclear how much those customers would have to pay.
The Dominion proposal, which needs the approval of the S.C. Public Service Commission and could be vetoed by skeptical state lawmakers, still would charge less for the project than the $8.8 billion that SCANA has proposed billing SCE&G's customers if the Dominion deal falls through.
But some S.C. lawmakers, including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, say those customers shouldn't pay another dime for the useless reactors, which SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoned effort to complete building last July.
The twin reactors already have cost SCE&G customers $2 billion in the form of higher power bills. About a fifth – or $27 – of the average SCE&G residential customer’s monthly power bill now goes to pay part of the cost of the useless reactors.
The S.C. House passed a proposal in January to block temporarily those continuing charges until state regulators and the courts rule on who should pay for the abandoned project. That proposal hasn't been debated yet in the state Senate, where some lawmakers are concerned it could be unconstitutional.
In the Lowcountry, SCE&G serves 50,809 customers in Beaufort County and 6,989 in Jasper County.
