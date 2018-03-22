Budget deal includes wildfire disaster fund to end borrowing

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, a fire engine passes flames as a wildfire burns along Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif. A spending bill slated for a vote in Congress includes a bipartisan plan to create a wildfire disaster fund to help combat increasingly severe wildfires that have devastated the West in recent years. The bill sets aside more than $20 billion over 10 years to allow the Forest Service and other federal agencies end a practice of raiding non-fire-related accounts to pay for wildfire costs that approached $3 billion last year. Noah Berge, Filer AP Photo