SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Sotomayor rapped for surfing the web

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during an appearance at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Sotomayor was only following the lead of her chief during Tuesday’s arguments over crisis pregnancy centers when she said she visited the website of one of the centers involved in the Supreme Court case. When Chief Justice John Roberts did something similar seven years ago, no one uttered a peep. But after Sotomayor’s comment, Justice Anthony Kennedy piped up. “Well, in this case I didn't go beyond the record to look on the Internet because I don't think we should do that,” Kennedy said. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo