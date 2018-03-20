Does the pope own the Vatican brand? Spain, so far, says yes

FILE - This Wednesday, June 5, 2013 file photo shows a general view of the crowd in St. Peter's Square during Pope Francis general audience, at the Vatican.The Vatican’s crackdown on the commercial use of its official emblems has found resistance from a Spanish website that refuses to give up on referencing the seat of the Catholic Church in its masthead. Spain’s trademark office said in September 2017 that InfoVaticana.com, a privately-run website that publishes articles about religion in Spanish and Italian, can’t register as a brand because that would mislead readers about being officially tied to the Holy See. Andrew Medichini, file AP Photo