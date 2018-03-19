G-20 meeting in Argentina eclipsed by potential trade war

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund IMF) Christine Lagarde, center, and France's Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire stand together before posing for a picture during the G20 finance ministers and central bankers summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 19, 2018. Finance ministers and central bankers of G20 countries are meeting in Argentina at a summit eclipsed by growing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's import tariffs on steel and aluminum and the potential of a trade war.