Here are 54 business licenses approved by Hilton Head in February

Dentist
- Irish Dental LLC — 25 Hospital Center Blvd.
- Kidz Planet Pediatric Dentistry — 21 Mathews Drive 1
Wholesales
- Couch Sales — 147 Island Drive B
Materials Testing Lab
- Protech Lab Corp — 147 Island Drive A
Kundalini Yoga Instructor
- Soul Fire Social LLC — 8 Long Brow Road
Physician Office
- Charleston ENT Associates — 23 Main Street 201
Acupuncture, Counseling, Yoga Services
- Delta Discovery Center LLC — 35 Bill Fires Drive Building C
Psychologist
- Carolina Psychotherapy & Consulting — 90 Main Street B5
Kitchen and Bath Design
- Despres Designs LLC — 4 Wimbrel Lane
Interior Design
- S Wilkins Interior Designs LLC — 23B Shelter Cove Lane
Sales/Installation of Solar Power Equipment
- Coastal Solar Power LLC — 229 W. General Screven Way M4, Hinesville, GA
Residential/Commericial Cleaning
- Macro Sanchez DBA M and T Services — 400 William Hilton Parkway Apt 71
Nail Salon
- Son Chu DBA Island Nails Spa — 430 William Hilton Parkway 303
Retail of Women's Clothing/Accessories
- Evelyn and Arthur Inc — 1000 William HIlton Parkway
Beer & Win Bar
- Kroger Beer and Wine Bar — 42 Shelter Cove Lane
Roofing
- Luna Roofing LLC — 3 Blue Jay Way
Operation of Games/Vending Machines
- Southeast Cinema Entertainment — 435 William Hilton Parkway
Author
- Colleen Dempsey DBA Paisley Ray — 7 Drayton Place
Flooring and Masonry Contractor
- Jessie Gore — 39 Garrett Small Road, Seabrook
Adult Entertainer
- Ryder/Centerfolds of HIlton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
- Jade/Centerfolds of of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
- Star/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
- Legacy/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Maintenance
- Leobardo Martinez DBA Leo's Maintenance — 21 Sawmill Forest Drive, Bluffton
Cosmetologist
- Emehlia Jimnez Salon 5200 — 1521 Main Street
Paddleboard Tours
- Seanic Paddle Co — 5 Bridle Court
Residential Builder
- Forward Builders LLC —380 Marshland Road Apt. K16
- Blue Ocean Luxury Homes —27 Town Drive 101, Bluffton
Business Consultant
- Smart Green Development Inc. — 604 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
- Energy Communications Resources — 89 Victoria Square Drive
Painter
- D Squared Farm LLC — 29 Otter Hole Road Building 1
- Atta Boy Painting Plus LLC — 22 Ironwood Circle, Bluffton
General Contractor
- CJ Worely — 15 Heritage Court
- Southeast Contracting — 53 Persimmon Place 105
Commercial Rental Property
- MCT International LLC — 46 Old Wild Horse Road 11 and 17
Carpentry/Drywall/Floor Coverings
- FC Remodeling LLC — 131 Planters Row Court, Bluffton
Real Estate Holding Company
- Kinnaird Holdings LLC — 26 Hunter Road A
Insurance Agency
- Coastal Solutions Agency LLC — 15 Hospital Center
Electrical Contractors
- William Harnell Electric — 631 W. Home Ave
- R & R Electrical Contractors Inc. — 21 Valley Creek Drive SW, Cartersville, GA
Installation of Wireless & IT Equipment
- Wireless Vista Consulting LLC — 109 Carsons Pond Drive, Simpsonsville
Tree Cutting
- Galvez Tree Pruning LLC — 4 Little Garden Path
Pool Construction
- Mystic Pools LLC — 667 Tyson Road, Quitman, GA
Cabinetry Installation
- Plumb Cabinetry LLC — 365 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton
Plumbing
- Streamline Plumbing LLC — 9105 Warren H Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg
Divorce Services
- Divorce U Solutions — 42 New Orleans Road
Microgreen Growth and Sales
- River Root Farms LLC — 30 Drayson Circl e, Bluffton
Elevator Intall/Repair
- Cavinder Elevator Company Inc. — 591 Browns Cove Road, Ridgeland
Sign Sales/Installation
- Nelson Sign Co. — 3561 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston
Handmade Jewelry and Art Sales
- Nomadic Artifacts — 102 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton
Residential Remodeling
- Mariner Contracting — 225 Ivy Hill Court, Lexington
Roofing
- Pioneer Roofing — 1459 Coopers Hawk Drive, Charleston
Tile Flooring
- All Title Quality — 66 4th Avenue, Bluffton
Long Term Residential
