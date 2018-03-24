Stock Image
Business

Here are 54 business licenses approved by Hilton Head in February

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

March 24, 2018 05:06 PM

Dentist
  • Irish Dental LLC — 25 Hospital Center Blvd.
  • Kidz Planet Pediatric Dentistry — 21 Mathews Drive 1
Wholesales
  • Couch Sales — 147 Island Drive B

Materials Testing Lab
  • Protech Lab Corp — 147 Island Drive A
Kundalini Yoga Instructor
  • Soul Fire Social LLC — 8 Long Brow Road
Physician Office
  • Charleston ENT Associates — 23 Main Street 201
Acupuncture, Counseling, Yoga Services
  • Delta Discovery Center LLC — 35 Bill Fires Drive Building C
Psychologist
  • Carolina Psychotherapy & Consulting — 90 Main Street B5
Kitchen and Bath Design
  • Despres Designs LLC — 4 Wimbrel Lane
Interior Design
  • S Wilkins Interior Designs LLC — 23B Shelter Cove Lane
Sales/Installation of Solar Power Equipment
  • Coastal Solar Power LLC — 229 W. General Screven Way M4, Hinesville, GA
Residential/Commericial Cleaning
  • Macro Sanchez DBA M and T Services — 400 William Hilton Parkway Apt 71
Nail Salon
  • Son Chu DBA Island Nails Spa — 430 William Hilton Parkway 303
Retail of Women's Clothing/Accessories
  • Evelyn and Arthur Inc — 1000 William HIlton Parkway
Beer & Win Bar
  • Kroger Beer and Wine Bar — 42 Shelter Cove Lane
Roofing
  • Luna Roofing LLC — 3 Blue Jay Way
Operation of Games/Vending Machines
  • Southeast Cinema Entertainment — 435 William Hilton Parkway
Author
  • Colleen Dempsey DBA Paisley Ray — 7 Drayton Place
Flooring and Masonry Contractor
  • Jessie Gore — 39 Garrett Small Road, Seabrook
Adult Entertainer
  • Ryder/Centerfolds of HIlton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
  • Jade/Centerfolds of of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
  • Star/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
  • Legacy/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

Maintenance
  • Leobardo Martinez DBA Leo's Maintenance — 21 Sawmill Forest Drive, Bluffton
Cosmetologist
  • Emehlia Jimnez Salon 5200 — 1521 Main Street
Paddleboard Tours
  • Seanic Paddle Co — 5 Bridle Court
Residential Builder
  • Forward Builders LLC —380 Marshland Road Apt. K16
  • Blue Ocean Luxury Homes —27 Town Drive 101, Bluffton
Business Consultant
  • Smart Green Development Inc. — 604 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
  • Energy Communications Resources — 89 Victoria Square Drive
Painter
  • D Squared Farm LLC — 29 Otter Hole Road Building 1
  • Atta Boy Painting Plus LLC — 22 Ironwood Circle, Bluffton
General Contractor
  • CJ Worely — 15 Heritage Court
  • Southeast Contracting — 53 Persimmon Place 105
Commercial Rental Property
  • MCT International LLC — 46 Old Wild Horse Road 11 and 17
Carpentry/Drywall/Floor Coverings
  • FC Remodeling LLC — 131 Planters Row Court, Bluffton
Real Estate Holding Company
  • Kinnaird Holdings LLC — 26 Hunter Road A
Insurance Agency
  • Coastal Solutions Agency LLC — 15 Hospital Center
Electrical Contractors
  • William Harnell Electric — 631 W. Home Ave
  • R & R Electrical Contractors Inc. — 21 Valley Creek Drive SW, Cartersville, GA
Installation of Wireless & IT Equipment
  • Wireless Vista Consulting LLC — 109 Carsons Pond Drive, Simpsonsville
Tree Cutting
  • Galvez Tree Pruning LLC — 4 Little Garden Path
Pool Construction
  • Mystic Pools LLC — 667 Tyson Road, Quitman, GA
Cabinetry Installation
  • Plumb Cabinetry LLC — 365 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton
Plumbing
  • Streamline Plumbing LLC — 9105 Warren H Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg
Divorce Services
  • Divorce U Solutions — 42 New Orleans Road
Microgreen Growth and Sales
  • River Root Farms LLC — 30 Drayson Circl e, Bluffton
Elevator Intall/Repair
  • Cavinder Elevator Company Inc. — 591 Browns Cove Road, Ridgeland
Sign Sales/Installation
  • Nelson Sign Co. — 3561 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston
Handmade Jewelry and Art Sales
  • Nomadic Artifacts — 102 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton
Residential Remodeling
  • Mariner Contracting — 225 Ivy Hill Court, Lexington
Roofing
  • Pioneer Roofing — 1459 Coopers Hawk Drive, Charleston
Tile Flooring
  • All Title Quality — 66 4th Avenue, Bluffton
Long Term Residential
  • FBME — 2 Planters Row

