Longtime Island Packet advertising executive is named Deep Well Project's new director

The Deep Well Project has a new executive director.
Sandy Gillis, of Hilton Head Island, will succeed Betsy Doughtie, who is retiring after 22 years at the helm of the social service organization based on the island, according to a news release from Deep Well.
Gillis and Doughtie will work closely together for 30-60 days to ensure a smooth transition for Deep Well and its volunteers, the news release said.
Deep Well is a volunteer-based, privately funded nonprofit providing emergency assistance to the needy in the form of food, emergency rent and utility payments, home repairs, transportation, clothing, and support for children like school supplies, uniforms and holiday gifts.
Gillis has worked at The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette for 29 years in a variety of capacities, including as vice president of advertising.
She also has served on a variety of nonprofits boards and industry organizations including Leadership Hilton Head and its Board of Regents, The United Way of Beaufort County, the Zonta Clubs of both Hilton Head and Bluffton, the Hilton Head Ad Club, the Hilton Head Hospitality Association, and the Mid Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, according to the news release. For the last five years, Gillis served on the Deep Well board on its public relations and marketing committee.
Gillis and her husband, Bubba Gillis, have twin daughters and are active in St. Andrew By-the-Sea United Methodist Church, the news release said.
