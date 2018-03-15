This formerly upscale Sea Pines restaurant has a new name, a new look and a cheaper menu

The Sea Pines Resort recently opened Fraser's Tavern — a reboot of the Live Oak restaurant in Plantation Golf Club.
The location has been renovated from an upscale dinning area to a family-friendly tavern setting.
The menu also has been remade — and it is cheaper.
"We have a recognizable tavern menu with 100 percent chef-driven recipes," Matt Roher, director of food and beverage, said.
Most of the entrees on the menu are between $14 and $20.
Entrees include shrimp and grits, pork shank, fried chicken and Lowcountry fettuccine.
Sandwiches, salads and pizza also are available. Old favorites from the previous restaurant — such as gumbo, burger options and a short rib cheesesteak — remain.
The menu is driven by Chef Adam Zensinger and uses fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch items.
“We wanted a more approachable, laid-back feel for not only our golf crowd but also for resorts guests and area residents," Roher said.
A wall that divided the restaurant's dining room and bar has been removed, creating a more open and community-oriented space. Booths, televisions and a dart board have been added to cultivate a more relaxed environment.
The public, resort guests and property owners are welcome in the restaurant. A $6 Sea Pines gate fee will be reimbursed for dinners.
Fraser's Tavern — named after Charles and Joe Fraser (the developers of Sea Pines) — is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. Happy hour, which includes drink specials, runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 866-561-8802 or go to www.seapines.com/dining/
