Lawmakers reject new look at Mississippi agency's relocation

Mississippi senators won't reopen a search for a new headquarters location for the state Department of Public Safety.
The Clarion-Ledger reports Sen. David Blount, a Jackson Democrat, sought Tuesday to remove $7 million from House Bill 1650. It would borrow money for construction on state property near the state crime lab in Pearl. Blount said a new building may not be cost-effective.
"I understand why everybody would like a nice, new building, but the question is, 'is this the most conservative, fiscally responsible thing to do?'" Blount asked. "I think the answer is 'no,' it's not."
Blount made the case that it would be more fiscally responsible to start a search process considering other real estate.
The agency is now based in Jackson, and Blount and other Hinds County lawmakers resist moving it to the suburbs. Blount said a new headquarters will cost far more than the first installment of $7 million. He said the state could buy an existing building more cheaply.
The Senate rejected Blount's amendment. Sen. Dean Kirby, a Pearl Republican, said the location in his district is best.
He argued against Blount's amendment and pointed to outside studies advising against retrofitting or leasing existing real estate for another state agency. Although he didn't cite specific statistics, Kirby also brought up safety as a reason to support the move.
"This is a safe location. If you want us to buy the cheapest thing or you want to lease the cheapest thing, I know a good place in Pelahatchie," Kirby said. "You can't just look at that (the cost); you've got to look at the overall picture."
Blount responded by reiterating his earlier point that the Highway Patrol headquarters could have a positive impact on surrounding areas.
"This is the Department of Public Safety folks," he said. "They carry guns. Not only are they going to be safe, they're going to help the people around them be safe."
The House will now decide if it agrees with the Senate's changes. Lawmakers face a Monday deadline to concur or invite conference.
