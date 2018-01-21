Business

White separatist town manager expects his firing, won't quit

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 10:10 AM

JACKMAN, Maine

The manager of a Maine town who espouses white segregationist views says he has no intention to quit his job even though he expects to be fired.

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski (kuh-ZIN-skee) is a segregation activist who makes public comments bashing Islam and calling for preservation of white European heritage in northern New England. He tells the Portland Press Herald he feels his days are numbered after backlash against his pro-white advocacy.

Jackman-Moose River Chamber of Commerce president Gary Hall says businesses of the Jackman areas "do not condone" Kawczynski's views. Local government officials haven't taken a public stance on the manager's activities. Jackman's a town of about 850 people near the Canadian border.

Many social media users are calling for Kawczynski to quit or be fired.

