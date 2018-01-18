Business

Repairs to bridge over Lake Hartwell will likely take days

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:56 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Officials in South Carolina say drivers on Interstate 85 who cross the Lake Hartwell bridge should expect traffic delays while crews repair a failed section of a deck.

South Carolina district engineering administrator Kevin McLaughlin tells The Greenville News the inside southbound driving lane will be closed for the rest of this week and possibly until Monday. However, he says the rest of the bridge is still safe to drive on.

McLaughlin said it's tough to pinpoint what caused a portion of the bridge's concrete deck to fail. He said it could have been this winter's temperature shifts along with the bridge's age and traffic.

McLaughlin said the bridge was already on SCDOT's radar for maintenance last fall, but other work took priority and crews wanted to wait until spring.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place

    A life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was ripped from its mooring and washed ashore on the beach of Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma has been created to grace the outboor bar area of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant. Here, it is tipped into place on Friday on the banks of Skull Creek.

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place 1:09

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place
Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out
Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

View More Video