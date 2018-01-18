Repairs to bridge over Lake Hartwell will likely take days

Officials in South Carolina say drivers on Interstate 85 who cross the Lake Hartwell bridge should expect traffic delays while crews repair a failed section of a deck.
South Carolina district engineering administrator Kevin McLaughlin tells The Greenville News the inside southbound driving lane will be closed for the rest of this week and possibly until Monday. However, he says the rest of the bridge is still safe to drive on.
McLaughlin said it's tough to pinpoint what caused a portion of the bridge's concrete deck to fail. He said it could have been this winter's temperature shifts along with the bridge's age and traffic.
McLaughlin said the bridge was already on SCDOT's radar for maintenance last fall, but other work took priority and crews wanted to wait until spring.
