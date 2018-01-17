Business

Couple ordered to pay $1.4M in restitution for tax evasion

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:43 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A northern Oregon couple pleaded guilty to tax evasion after authorities say they shielded nearly $4 million in income from the IRS.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Karl Brady and Laura Brady pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday and must pay $1.4 million in restitution — the amount that authorities say the couple did not pay in taxes from 2008 to 2015.

Karl Brady also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Court documents say the Oregon City couple took part in a scheme where they paid a promoter to help them hide their income. Karl Brady was one of three owners of the mental health treatment center Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

Sentencing is scheduled for April.

