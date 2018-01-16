Rhode Island Senate OKs public subsidies for PawSox stadium

The Rhode Island state Senate has approved a proposal to provide public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the House.
Two companion bills passed the chamber, both with 26-9 votes on Tuesday. The legislation would help the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate build a new stadium in Pawtucket.
Under the plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.
The legislation now goes to the House, where Democratic Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been lukewarm to the deal. He said Tuesday that he wants to hear from the public. He says he believes most people do not support it, and he would be open to putting the proposal on the ballot.
Comments