Business

Rhode Island Senate OKs public subsidies for PawSox stadium

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 08:38 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island state Senate has approved a proposal to provide public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the House.

Two companion bills passed the chamber, both with 26-9 votes on Tuesday. The legislation would help the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate build a new stadium in Pawtucket.

Under the plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.

The legislation now goes to the House, where Democratic Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been lukewarm to the deal. He said Tuesday that he wants to hear from the public. He says he believes most people do not support it, and he would be open to putting the proposal on the ballot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place

    A life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was ripped from its mooring and washed ashore on the beach of Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma has been created to grace the outboor bar area of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant. Here, it is tipped into place on Friday on the banks of Skull Creek.

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place 1:09

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place
Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out
Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

View More Video