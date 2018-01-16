Death on Eurostar train line halts London-Paris traffic

Watch as a replica of Hilton Head's big red buoy arrives and is tipped into place

A life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was ripped from its mooring and washed ashore on the beach of Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma has been created to grace the outboor bar area of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant. Here, it is tipped into place on Friday on the banks of Skull Creek.