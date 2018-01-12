Business

Nearly 50 people fall sick on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:27 AM

BALTIMORE

Nearly 50 people have fallen sick on a cruise ship that departed from Baltimore last week, delaying its return.

Royal Caribbean Cruises spokesman Owen Torres told The Baltimore Sun the Grandeur of the Seas cruise ship originally was scheduled to set sail back to Baltimore on Thursday, but now won't until Saturday, following 46 reported cases of gastrointestinal illness on board.

The 2,900-passenger cruise left Baltimore on Jan. 2 for a nine-day trip with stops in South Carolina, Florida and the Bahamas.

Torres said the cause of the illness is unknown. The ship's doctors have treated those affected by the illness with over-the-counter medication. Torres said no new illnesses had been reported as of Thursday morning.

Last month, about 500 passengers on two separate Royal Caribbean cruises also fell sick.

