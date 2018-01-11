These ice cream bars sold at Bi-Lo, Kroger and Dollar Tree recalled for listeria

Some varieties of ice cream bars sold at Bi-Lo, Kroger and Dollar Tree, among other stores, are being recalled because they could be tainted with listeria, according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration.
Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous bacteria that primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage.
Symptoms vary, the CDC said, depending on whether the person is pregnant or not. Pregnant women may experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. Those who are not pregnant may also have headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
Fieldbrook Foods Corp. produced the orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars at its Dunkirk, N.Y., plant (plant code 362677), said the news release from the FDA.
Only one line at one of its plants is affected, Fieldbrook Foods said. The contamination was discovered during routine testing, and no injuries have been reported.
At Bi-Lo, the products were sold under the Southern Home brand, according to a news release from parent company Southeastern Grocers. At Dollar Tree, they were sold under the Party Treat brand.
The ice cream bars were sold in 12-count packages. They have a production date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.
The products should be thrown away or returned to a store for a refund, according to the FDA.
Bi-Lo said its recalled Southern Home Orange Cream Bar with UPC 6078801142 and Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar with UPC 60788001147 were sold in South Carolina stores.
Find a full list of stores and brands affected at www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls.
Consumers may contact Fieldbrook Foods at 1-800-333-0805, ext. 2270.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
