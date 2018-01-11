Water main break closes down Maine road for up to 5 days

The Maine Department of Transportation says a busy road in Windham may be shut down for days after a water main broke.
WGME-TV reports Windham's Center Road was shut down after a water main break was discovered Wednesday morning. The Portland Water District says it predicts this section of the road could remain closed for as many as five days while repairs are ongoing.
A cause for the water main break has not been identified. No customers were without water despite the break.
Crews working on-site say they don't expect to start fixing the break until Thursday night, and urge commuters to avoid the area until then.
