Republican lawmaker wants education sales tax extended

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

A Republican state lawmaker wants a sales tax that currently provides about $550 million a year for K-12 education extended permanently by the Legislature.

Rep. Doug Coleman of Apache Junction said Wednesday that he's sponsoring legislation making the 6/10 of a cent sales tax permanent. The tax approved by voters as Proposition 301 in 2000 brings in than 10 percent of total state school funding and expires after 2020.

Coleman says extending the tax would remove uncertainty for schools.

Gov. Doug Ducey has supported extending and "modernizing" the tax but has made no move to put it on the ballot. His spokesman declined to say Wednesday if he would back Coleman's proposal.

Republican lawmakers are hesitant to raise taxes and Coleman admits getting the required 2/3 vote is in doubt.

