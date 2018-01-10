Business

Man arrested after Tucson shooting incident involving DEA

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting incident involving the federal Drug Enforcement Agency near the Tucson International Airport.

Tucson police say no injuries are reported as a result of the shooting incident Wednesday afternoon that involved a DEA agent.

They say a male suspect was taken into custody and police are searching for a second suspect who may be a woman.

Multiple public safety agencies were assisting in the effort including the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Airport Authority.

