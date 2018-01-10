New power line for northeastern Missouri approved

A Missouri utility regulator has given approval for an Ameren Corp. subsidiary to build a high-voltage power line in northeast Missouri.
Four Public Service Commission members on Wednesday agreed to allow construction of the line. Ryan Silvey, who joined the commission days ago, abstained.
The 100-mile Mark Twain Transmission Project will run from Palmyra to Kirksville in Missouri as part of a path from Iowa to Indiana.
It's one of several projects planned to bolster the regional electric grid.
The Missouri portion has been delayed by legal and regulatory hurdles. Ameren was finally able to get impacted counties on board, and a group of residents withdrew opposition to the power line in December.
Ameren hopes to start construction on the $250 million project in April and finish in December 2019.
