FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, a sign advertises Lennar Corporation townhomes which are under construction at Chelsea Place in Tamarac, Fla. Lennar Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, a sign advertises Lennar Corporation townhomes which are under construction at Chelsea Place in Tamarac, Fla. Lennar Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, a sign advertises Lennar Corporation townhomes which are under construction at Chelsea Place in Tamarac, Fla. Lennar Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo

Business

Lennar misses 4Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 06:48 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $309.6 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.62 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the year, the company reported profit of $810.5 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.

Lennar shares have climbed slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 3 percent. The stock has climbed 53 percent in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video