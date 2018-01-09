This low-cost airline will soon fly from the Lowcountry to these 3 cities

As Charleston International Airport continues to grow, Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin serving the Lowcountry this spring.
Starting in April, the Vegas-based airline will add three new nonstop, seasonal routes between Charleston International Airport and Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
“We’re thrilled to bring our unique brand of ultra-low-cost, nonstop travel to Charleston,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial, said in a news release.
The seasonal flights will run from April to October. Flights to the Pittsburgh International Airport will launch on April 4, starting on Wednesday and Saturday before switching to Thursday and Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
Flights to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be offered Thursday and Sunday starting April 5, and routes to Indianapolis International Airport will begin on April 6 on Fridays and Mondays.
Introductory, one-way fares will start at $48 for service to Pittsburgh and Cincinnati and $49 to Indianapolis. Flights must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Aug.14, 2018. Prices do not include other fees, such as extra baggage and preferred seating.
“We are pleased to welcome Allegiant to Charleston International Airport, one of America’s fastest growing airports,” Paul G. Campbell Jr., executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said in the news release.
The new nonstop routes will bring an additional 30,000 passengers to the Lowcountry from the three cities, according to the Airport’s press release.
With the addition of Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines in February, the Charleston region will have nonstop service available to 25 airports and 21 cities.
The airline also offers service to the three cities from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments