Democratic leaders: Criminal justice overhaul a priority

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:18 PM

BOSTON

Legislative leaders are putting criminal justice reform at the top of their to-do list for the coming months.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo and acting Senate President Harriette Chandler said Monday that other priorities included bills dealing with health care and housing, and a new state budget.

House and Senate negotiators are trying to resolve differences on a bill calling for sweeping changes in the state's criminal justice system.

Speaking after a private meeting with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, the Democratic leaders said they hoped to complete work on the legislation as soon as possible, but gave no timetable.

Chandler became acting president after Sen. Stan Rosenberg stepped aside for a probe into whether the Democrat violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual misconduct allegations made against his husband.

