A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

This 2014 photo provided by the Yakima Police Department shows a hole is left in an apartment wall from the bullet of a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol used by Kyle Juhl to kill himself, in Yakima, Wash. The bullet traveled from an adjoining apartment and narrowly missed a neighbor's head as she bent to pick up her little boy. The pistol that Juhl used to kill himself was familiar to law enforcement: The Washington State Patrol had seized it years earlier while investigating a crime and then arranged its sale back to the public. It eventually fell into Juhl's hands, illegally. Yakima Police Department via AP Amber Ross