Gas prices creeping back up in northern New England

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:12 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are on creeping back up in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets says the price has risen 2 cents per gallon in New Hampshire in the last week, averaging $2.46. The price in Maine went up 1.7 cents to an average of $2.51 a gallon. Vermont's price also increased 1.7 cents, to $2.54 a gallon.

The national average went up slightly in the last week to $2.48 a gallon. It's 1.7 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago

