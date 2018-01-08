People stand by a giant Greek flag and the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
People stand by a giant Greek flag and the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
People stand by a giant Greek flag and the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

Business

Greek leader: bond market return in 2018 'important target'

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 06:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's prime minister says a full return to markets in 2018 remains an "important target," with the country's bailout funding formally ending in August.

At a Cabinet meeting Monday, Alexis Tsipras cited a steady drop in public borrowing rates as the yield on 10-year bonds remain under 4 percent, touching the lowest level in over a decade.

Greece has depended on international rescue loans since 2010, but the government is at odds with the country's central bank governor, who supports retaining a post-bailout precautionary credit line from lenders.

The government is under pressure to speed up reforms before the bailout exit, and this week is set to present a barrage of legislative proposals that include unpopular measures like limiting labor union powers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video