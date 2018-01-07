Business

New home found for puppy with mutilated ears in Racine

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:40 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

RACINE, Wis.

A 6-month-old puppy found with her ears nearly severed in Racine last month has a new home.

The dog, named Molly, was found near Sanders Park and brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine with severe injuries to her ears. Small black rubber bands were found around her ears in which Humane Society officials suspect was a botched attempt to crop them.

Molly underwent surgery and recovered at the Humane Society. Last week, the puppy was adopted and went home with a new family.

The Humane Society says the couple had been checking on Molly's progress and came in to adopt her when she was ready.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

Online:

Wisconsin Humane Society: http://www.wihumane.org/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video