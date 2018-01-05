Business

South Point Casino giving employees tax reform bill bonuses

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:20 PM

LAS VEGAS

The South Point Casino says it's giving more than $1 million in bonuses to its employees in response to the recently passed tax reform bill.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Thursday that the amount is more than double than the amount of bonuses the casino gave in 2016.

The casino says it will also cancel a scheduled increase in the share of health insurance costs paid by employees.

Owner Michael Gaughan said in a statement that he believes the Trump administration's tax reform will have a monumental impact on the country's economy.

Other companies that announced bonuses for their employees after the passage of the bill include AT&T, Boeing, Wells Fargo, Comcast and Fifth Third Bancorp.

