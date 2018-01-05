Sean Brock, chef and co-owner of Husk.
Sean Brock, chef and co-owner of Husk. submitted
Sean Brock, chef and co-owner of Husk. submitted

Business

A celebrity chef is opening his latest restaurant in Savannah tonight

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 01:58 PM

Celebrity and award-winning chef Sean Brock will open a Savannah location for his popular Husk restaurant Friday.

The restaurant’s Appalachian- and Lowcountry-inspired cuisine has won favor in Charleston since it opened in 2010.

The Savannah location’s menu will change daily and be driven by the market, according to the restaurant’s website. A menu was not available Friday afternoon.

The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. at its location on Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah. Reservations are required.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of 10 a.m. Friday, all tables were booked for the restaurant.

Future reservations can be made by visiting husksavannah.com.

The restaurant will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.

The restaurant is owned by the Neighborhood Dining Group, which also operates McCrady’s, McCrady’s Tavern, Minero in Charleston and Minero Atlanta, the release says.

Brock won the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast” in 2010 and is a four-time finalist for Outstanding Chef.

His cookbook “Heritage” is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2015 “American Cooking” James Beard Award.

He has also competed on the television show “Iron Chef America” and hosted Season 2 of “The Mind of a Chef.”

For more information, call 912-349-2600.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video