A celebrity chef is opening his latest restaurant in Savannah tonight

Celebrity and award-winning chef Sean Brock will open a Savannah location for his popular Husk restaurant Friday.
The restaurant’s Appalachian- and Lowcountry-inspired cuisine has won favor in Charleston since it opened in 2010.
The Savannah location’s menu will change daily and be driven by the market, according to the restaurant’s website. A menu was not available Friday afternoon.
The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. at its location on Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah. Reservations are required.
Never miss a local story.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, all tables were booked for the restaurant.
Future reservations can be made by visiting husksavannah.com.
The restaurant will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.
The restaurant is owned by the Neighborhood Dining Group, which also operates McCrady’s, McCrady’s Tavern, Minero in Charleston and Minero Atlanta, the release says.
Brock won the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast” in 2010 and is a four-time finalist for Outstanding Chef.
His cookbook “Heritage” is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2015 “American Cooking” James Beard Award.
He has also competed on the television show “Iron Chef America” and hosted Season 2 of “The Mind of a Chef.”
For more information, call 912-349-2600.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments