Business

US Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Mississippi River

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:09 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW ORLEANS

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to a fuel oil spill on the Mississippi River near Gramercy, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard in New Orleans said it received a report Thursday morning from the National Response Center of a discharge originating from Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Mt. Airy on the Mississippi River. The estimated discharge amount is 2,500 gallons (9,460 liters).

Officials said initial reports indicated the spill happened during a transfer of oil from the facility to a barge.

Eight boats with a combination of skimming packages, boom, and absorbents were deployed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Department of Environmental Quality are investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video