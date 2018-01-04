Business

Christian group files US complaint on Illinois abortion law

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:34 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

A Christian advocacy group has filed a federal complaint over an Illinois law requiring health care providers to discuss abortion with pregnant women.

The Thomas More Society filed the complaint Thursday with the civil rights office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

Thomas More is representing Dr. Jim Gallant and Sterling-based Hope Life Center . Gallant says a 1977 right-of-conscience state law prevents him from being forced into discussing abortion.

The group says the new measure requires health care providers to present abortion as an option for pregnant women, discuss its "benefits" and provide referrals to abortion clinics.

The law took effect in January 2017 . But Thomas More officials note that both state and federal courts have issued rulings preventing enforcement of the law while lawsuits are pending.

