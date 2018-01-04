Talk of US pot crackdown in Nevada draws partisan reactions

File - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas. Millions of dollars and thousands of jobs could go up in smoke if federal authorities crack down on marijuana sales and possession in the state where recreational pot became legal last July, some Nevada state and federal lawmakers said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Sandoval, a moderate Republican who talked with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about marijuana policy last April, said Nevada's marijuana industry has become a model for other states while working within the guidelines of federal policies. John Locher, File AP Photo