Business

Edwards leaving job as president of 2 Mississippi newspapers

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

The president of two newspapers in Mississippi is stepping down from the job.

The Clarion Ledger reported that Nathan Edwards announced his resignation Wednesday from there and Hattiesburg American. Both papers are owned by Gannett Co. Inc., a media company based in Virginia. He leaves Jan. 12.

Edwards moved to Mississippi in March 2015 as general manager of the Hattiesburg American. He was named Clarion Ledger president in September 2015.

He said he is moving to be closer to his extended family. He is going to North Carolina to oversee regional promotion efforts for Gatehouse Media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It has been an honor working with so many talented employees at both the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American," Edwards said. "Together, we have grown readership across multiple platforms, grown digital advertising revenues and connected to the community in new, fantastic ways. I am proud of these teams and know they will continue to be successful."

Gannett Gulf Region President Judi Terzotis, who oversees the company's sites in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, said Edwards made "significant strides in driving strong results" in Mississippi.

"He will be sorely missed. We wish him the very best in his new venture," Terzotis said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video