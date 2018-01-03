Business

Firefighter fired for posts about protesters sues city

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A white fire department captain in South Carolina who was fired for posting on social media that he would run over protesters if they were still blocking traffic when his shift ended has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

The State reported Tuesday that in a lawsuit pending in federal court, former Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jimmy Morris contends Columbia fired him because of his race and violated his free speech rights.

Morris wrote two Facebook posts in July 2016 saying he would run over protesters if they were blocking traffic when his shift ended.

He said he supports racial equality but thought demonstrating on a public roadway raised safety concerns. His lawyer, Paul Porter, say non-white employees who wrote similar posts weren't fired.

The city said Morris' dismissal was justified.

