Ex-employees of South Carolina disabilities agencies charged

Two former employees of disability agencies in South Carolina have been charged in connection with their former employment.
The Greenville News reports 36-year-old Lavonda Ella Douglas was charged last month with breach of trust of more than $10,000, and 55-year-old Lisa Boyce Pressley was charged in November with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Douglas is accused of altering her time sheets to augment her pay by $19,913 while working as a senior accountant at the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County last year. The agency's executive director, Ralph Courtney, says the funds weren't taken from residents.
Community Options State Director Dorothy Goodwin says Pressley is accused of using a spray bottle of water on a resident's face.
It's unclear if the women have lawyers. Both have been released on bond.
