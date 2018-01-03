File photo.
File photo. The Greenville News Tim Smith
File photo. The Greenville News Tim Smith

Business

Ex-employees of South Carolina disabilities agencies charged

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Two former employees of disability agencies in South Carolina have been charged in connection with their former employment.

The Greenville News reports 36-year-old Lavonda Ella Douglas was charged last month with breach of trust of more than $10,000, and 55-year-old Lisa Boyce Pressley was charged in November with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Douglas is accused of altering her time sheets to augment her pay by $19,913 while working as a senior accountant at the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County last year. The agency's executive director, Ralph Courtney, says the funds weren't taken from residents.

Community Options State Director Dorothy Goodwin says Pressley is accused of using a spray bottle of water on a resident's face.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It's unclear if the women have lawyers. Both have been released on bond.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video