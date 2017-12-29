Business

2 coastal South Carolina bridges closed due to icy conditions

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Portions of two bridges near downtown Charleston have been closed as officials warn drivers about icy conditions accompanying a blast of frigid temperatures.

Police tell local media outlets traffic in both directions of the Ravenel Bridge connecting downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant were closed early Friday morning.

Officials closed eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge, which carries Interstate 526 over the Cooper River, after two early-morning accidents.

A winter weather advisory in place until midmorning for counties along the North and South Carolina coasts warns of freezing rain possible through Friday morning. South Carolina transportation officials began treating bridges in coastal areas on Thursday night.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday signed an executive order allowing heating fuel to be more easily distributed during the cold snap.

