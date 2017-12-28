Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

FILE - In this March 9, 2015 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus during an Apple event in San Francisco. IPhone owners from several states sued Apple Inc. for not disclosing sooner that it issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer, saying Apple's silence led them to wrongly conclude that their only option was to buy newer, pricier iPhones. The allegations were in a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Chicago federal court on behalf of five iPhone owners. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo