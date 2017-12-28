tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss
This furniture store is closing one of its Lowcountry locations

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

December 28, 2017 03:35 PM

Stuckey Furniture has been operating on Okatie Highway for more than 60 years, but on Thursday the doors to the store were locked.

A note on the door said the store said the location is closing. The company also has stores in Stuckey and Mount Pleasant.

“For all the customers with special orders we are financially sound, and we will treat your orders with special care and make sure that you get your order in a timely manner,” the note stated.

Although the doors were locked Thursday, the note said the store will open back up on Jan. 4 for a closing sale. Sale dates will be on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the note.

The note said calls about orders will be returned. For more information, call the store at 843-987-0066.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

