Looking for work? This company plans to bring 50+ new jobs to the Lowcountry in 2018

By Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 28, 2017 09:53 AM

Waste Management is planning to build a new $23 million terminal at the RiverPort Business Park in Hardeeville, according to a news release from the SouthernCarolina Alliance.

The 25,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 53 new jobs, and hiring is likely to begin in July, the release said.

“RiverPort Park provides access to (Interstate 95), two major seaports, and a growing workforce,” SouthernCarolina Alliance president Buddy Phillips said in a statement. “We are delighted to have this company, a leader in their field, investing in our region in a state-of-the-art, green facility.”

The terminal will be home to a fleet of new trucks, all of which will use compressed natural gas rather than diesel fuel, the release said.

Tracey Shrader, area president for Waste Management, said in a statement that the move to compressed natural gas helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, calling it a “win for our customers, the environment, and Waste Management.”

Hardeeville mayor Harry Williams said in a statement that the new facility will “attract other first-rate companies who will join Waste Management” at the city’s business park on U.S. 17 near I-95.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

