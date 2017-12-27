Business

Elon Musk says Tesla is planning to make a pickup truck

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 05:26 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says the electric car company will make a pickup truck after the release of its next model.

In a message on Twitter late Tuesday, Musk said: "I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y." The Model Y is an electric SUV that's due for release in about two years.

He said the pickup would probably be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.

Musk, who had previously hinted that a pickup model was due, was responding to suggestions he had solicited through Twitter about what the company could improve.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tesla has mainly focused on producing passenger cars over the past decade but has branched out in recent years. It plans to make electric semis and has invested in battery production.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 1:14

Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017
There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

View More Video