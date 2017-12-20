Business

Love fast cars? Then these new Lowcountry dealerships might excite you

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

December 20, 2017 04:18 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:01 AM

Look out, Lowcountry! Two luxury car brands known for their speed have opened at a Hardeeville auto mall.

Peacock Automotive opened an 18,000-square-foot Maserati dealership at the Auto Mall last week — the first Maserati dealer in the Savannah and Hilton Head Island area, according to a news release.

Headquartered in Modena, Italy, and owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Maserati has designed custom, luxury automobiles since 1914.

Peacock Automotive also announced the opening of Alfa Romeo at the Peacock Auto Mall, which joins the Alfa Romeo of Savannah.

The two brands are the 14th and 15th to join the Auto Mall located at 225 Drivers Way.

For more information, visit http://www.peacockmaseratihiltonhead.com or call 843-208-1500.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

