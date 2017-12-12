Business

The World's Largest Yard Sale

December 12, 2017 04:29 PM

Saturday, March 24, 2018 • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hilton Head Island High School's parking lot • 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island

Admission is FREE!

It’s back! The sale that everyone has been waiting for ... The World’s Largest Yard Sale!

▪ The event will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hilton Head Island High School’s parking lot (even if there is rain!)

▪ Check-in and set-up time for exhibitors is 6 - 8 a.m.

▪ The rain date (ONLY if there is a MAJOR storm) will be announced at a later date.

▪ All cancellations must be received in writing by March 19 for a refund.

▪ Retailers must have a Hilton Head Island business license.

▪ Vehicles are not permitted within the sale area during sale hours.

▪ Hilton Head Island High School will have a concession stand on site.

▪ Exhibitors may not sell, give away or distribute food or drinks.

▪ An exhibitor information package will be mailed to you after payment has been received.

▪ Your assigned space number will be listed in The Island Packet and online on March 23 & 24, 2018.

Questions? Call Hilton Head Island High School, (843) 689-4811.

Want to participate? Click here for the form.

