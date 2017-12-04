Business

Man struck, killed by New Jersey Transit train

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 02:04 AM

PLAINFIELD, N.J.

Authorities in New Jersey say a man has been struck and killed by a train.

NJ.com reports the collision happened around 5:35 p.m. in Plainfield. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says the man was trespassing near the Dunellen train station when he was struck by an eastbound train.

Smith says none of the passengers aboard the train or its crew were injured in the accident.

Train service in the area was briefly disrupted.

New Jersey Transit Police continue to investigate.

