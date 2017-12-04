Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an event at Sina Weibo headquarters in Beijing, China, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, to promote Canada-China tourism. Trudeau was joined by young professional Chinese who have visited Canada, in order to share their experiences.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an event at Sina Weibo headquarters in Beijing, China, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, to promote Canada-China tourism. Trudeau was joined by young professional Chinese who have visited Canada, in order to share their experiences. The Canadian Press via AP Sean Kilpatrick
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an event at Sina Weibo headquarters in Beijing, China, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, to promote Canada-China tourism. Trudeau was joined by young professional Chinese who have visited Canada, in order to share their experiences. The Canadian Press via AP Sean Kilpatrick

Business

Canada's Trudeau in China on visit focused on trade

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 12:16 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a visit to China focused on trade Monday with a stop at social media giant Sina, where he talked up the advantages of travel to his homeland.

Accompanied by four Cabinet ministers, Trudeau is due to hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang later Tuesday before meeting President Xi Jinping the following day.

At Sina, owner of the phenomenally popular Twitter-like Weibo microblogging service, Trudeau took part in a panel discussion that touched on Canadian tourism draws, as well as the nation's beer and wine, according to Chinese and Canadian reports.

Next year marks the China-Canada year of tourism and Canada is hoping to double the number of Chinese tourist arrivals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

China and Canada are also in exploratory talks on a framework for a trade agreement, although reports say Ottawa has been pushing for provisions on the environment, governance, labor and gender issues.

Beijing generally seeks to avoid references that might highlight the one-party authoritarian state's human rights record.

China has positioned itself as a leading advocate of free trade, particularly since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Yet foreign businesses complain often that China closes many key areas to foreign investment, while Xi is known to favor a centralized economic model with special support for state-owned industries.

Canada has remained part of a pan-Pacific trade deal called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, even after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement. During recent talks in Danang, Vietnam, Trudeau lobbied for strong provisions for environmental protection, labor rights, and gender issues and the name of the initiative was altered to be the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

China largely imports wood and agricultural products, ore, fuels and seafood from Canada, while Canada imports machinery, furniture and sporting goods and textiles from China. The trade imbalance has narrowed, but China still ran a surplus of about $17 billion with Canada during the first half of this year, according to the Canadian government.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

    Spiritual Gangsters Anthony "Baby Joker" Johnson and Quintin "Q Smalls" Smalls wrote a song about a Hilton Head Island restaurant that is a favorite among locals and tourists. Check out these outtakes from the filming of the video to accompany it.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album
East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads 0:58

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

View More Video