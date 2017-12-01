Business

Former Syracuse dean pleads guilty in prostitution case

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A prominent economist who's a former Syracuse University dean has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in his 2016 prostitution sting arrest.

Defense attorney Louis Mannara tells The Post-Standard that Kenneth A. Kavajecz (KAH'-vay-ehk) has received a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted patronizing of a prostitute.

Kavajecz was dean of the university's Martin J. Whitman School of Management for over three years. He made a video for students on academic integrity.

The Post-Standard also has reported that Kavajecz once worked at the Federal Reserve Board.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mannara says Kavajecz "decided to move on with his life" instead of continuing to pursue legal remedies.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

    Spiritual Gangsters Anthony "Baby Joker" Johnson and Quintin "Q Smalls" Smalls wrote a song about a Hilton Head Island restaurant that is a favorite among locals and tourists. Check out these outtakes from the filming of the video to accompany it.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album
East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads 0:58

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

View More Video